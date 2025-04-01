A lawsuit has been filed by a man who was seriously injured by an AngioDynamics Xcela Port Catheter that was implanted for the delivery of chemotherapy medications.

According to his lawsuit, the Xcela Port Catheter was implanted at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon in March 2022.

In May 2023, he returned to the hospital with pain and was diagnosed with an acute embolism and thrombosis, which are complications that occur when blood clots suddenly block a blood vessel or artery.

Doctors determined the Xcela port was the source of the complications and it must be removed. He underwent surgery to remove the port in June 2023.

The lawsuit states: “As a result of having the Xcela implanted, Plaintiff has experienced significant pain and suffering, has undergone additional surgeries, and has suffered financial or economic loss.”

His lawsuit also claims that the Xcela Port Catheter is made of a defective material. The “roughened catheter surface leads to the collection and proliferation of fibrinous blood products, thereby drastically increasing the risk of thromboembolism, catheter fracture, and/or infection.”

The lawsuit was filed against the Xcela Port Catheter manufacturers, AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. in federal court in San Diego, California.

Dozens of similar lawsuits involving the AngioDynamics Xcela Port Catheter have been centralized in a Multi-District Litigation (MDL No. 3125) in California — IN RE: AngioDynamics, Inc., and Navilyst Medical, Inc., Port Catheter Products Liability Litigation.

His lawsuit was filed on March 17, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California — Case 3:25-cv-00623-JO-VET.