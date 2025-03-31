Trek Recalls Electra E-Bikes After Serious Injury Reported

Trek Bicycle Corporation has recalled hundreds of Electra E-Bikes after a person was seriously injured in a crash due to a loose rear fender.

The recall involves about 927 electric bicycles, or “e-bikes,” including the Electra Navigator Go! e-bike (Model years 2021 and 2022) and Electra Ace of Spades Go! e-bike (Model years 2018, 2021 and 2022).

Trek warned that the rear fender can loosen and make contact with the rear wheel, which may cause the rider to lose control or crash.

According to the Trek Safety Recall Notice:

“Certain bolts attaching the rear fender to the bike do not contain threadlocker, and can loosen during shipping or while riding. If the bolts loosen and fall out, the fender can rotate under the rear wheel, and you could lose control of the bicycle and fall.”

Trek said there were 2 reports of the rear fender coming loose and making contact with the rear wheel. One person suffered serious injuries, including a fractured shinbone, meniscus tear, and scrapes.

The recalled e-bikes were sold nationwide from June 2018 through August 2023 at Trek bike shops, independent bike shops, and online.

Trek is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact an authorized Trek or Electra retailer to receive a free repair to replace the rear fender bolts.

For more information, visit the Trek Bikes recall website at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/.

Source: Trek Recalls Electra E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard