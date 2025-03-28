FitRx SmartBell XL Dumbbells Recalled After 7 People Injured

FitRx has recalled about 12,400 FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells due to an impact injury hazard.

The problem is that the weight plates can fall off the dumbbell handles during use and hit users during their workouts.

According to the recall: “This issue may result in injury, especially if the weight plates detach suddenly and unexpectedly and make contact with a user.”

There were more than 60 reports of the weight plates dislodging from the handle, including 7 people who suffered injuries such as bruises, contusions (soft tissue damage), and abrasions (scrapes).

The recall involves FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells (10-90 lbs.) with Model Number 9034, Manufacturing Date/Batch Number: KK23289034, and UPC Code: 841351190343.

They were sold exclusively online on Walmart.com from September 2023 through June 2024 for between $150 and $200.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled FitRx SmartBell XL Dumbbells and register for a free repair, which will consist of a new dumbbell handle and storage tray.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://myfitrx.com/Recall/.

To qualify for a replacement handle and storage tray, consumers must provide the serial number of the affected product and certify that they have properly disposed of the recalled handle and storage tray.

Source: Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com