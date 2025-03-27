Woolite Laundry Detergent Recalled for Infection Risk

Reckitt has recalled 16,200 bottles of Woolite Delicates Laundry Detergent that were sold on Amazon in January 2025 due to a risk of severe infections.

The laundry detergent may be contaminated with bacteria — specifically Pseudomonas bacteria — which can cause an infection if it gets into the body through the eyes or broken skin.

According to the recall:

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. … People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The recall only involves Woolite Delicates Laundry Detergent in 50-fluid-ounce bottles with Lot Codes S24364, S24365 and S24366. You can find the lot code at the top of the back of the bottle.

Some species of Pseudomonas are resistant to multiple antibiotics, which increases the risk of complications due to an infection, such as hospitalization, or surgery to remove infected tissue.

The manufacturer is offering a refund. To get a refund, customers should write their name and “Recalled” in permanent marker on the back of the product, then take a photo with the UPC and lot code visible, and email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com.

For more information, you can also visit the recall website at https://www.woolite.us/Voluntary-Recall/.

Source: Woolite Delicates Detergent Recalled by Reckitt Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com