Aiper Recalls 32,000 Seagull Pro Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners

Aiper has recalled about 32,660 Aiper Seagull Pro ZT6001 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the recall website:

“Aiper has determined that when the battery is charged with a large current adapter, it can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.”

There were 19 reports of the recalled pool vacuums melting, smoking, or catching on fire while charging. There were 5 reports of property damage. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Aiper Seagull Pro cordless robotic pool cleaners with model number ZT6001. The “Aiper” name is printed on the top/bottom of the product. The model name and the serial number, which begins with S/N “61”, are on the label on the bottom.

The recalled pool vacuum cleaners were sold from March 2023 through May 2024 at stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart stores nationwide, and online for between $700 and $900.

Aiper is urging customers to stop using the recalled pool vacuum cleaners and register to initiate a return of the product, and to receive a free replacement Aiper Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://aiper.com/us/seagullpro-recall.

Source: Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co.