Snooz, Inc. is recalling about 11,900 Breez 2-in-1 Smart Bedroom Fan and White Noise Machines due to a fire hazard. The recall, announced April 9, 2026, also covers approximately 140 units sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, the power connector inside the recalled fans can corrode and cause the fan to overheat, posing a risk of fire. Snooz reported 6 incidents of the fans overheating and smoking, including 1 fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The Breez fan is sold as a combination bedroom fan and white noise machine, designed to run continuously overnight. Because it operates while users are asleep, an undetected overheating hazard is especially concerning — a fire could develop without the occupants being immediately aware.

The recalled fans are white with a beige stand and a removable barrel power jack. They are identified by a serial number on the underside of the fan’s wooden base. Only fans with serial numbers beginning with BZ10 or BZ02 are included in the recall. Breez 2nd Generation sound machines are not affected and do not need to be checked.

The recalled units were sold online at Amazon, Shopify, Kickstarter, and other small retailers from June 2023 through December 2025 for about $200. Snooz, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fans were manufactured in China.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled fans immediately. To find out if a fan is affected, consumers should locate the serial number on the underside of the wooden base and check whether it begins with BZ10 or BZ02. Owners of affected fans can register for a free replacement at getsnooz.com/recalls. As part of the process, consumers will be asked to cut the power cord and upload a photo of the cut cord along with a photo of the adapter showing the model number and all printed information.

Snooz can be reached toll-free at 855-953-4125 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or by email at cs@getsnooz.com. The CPSC recall number is 26-388.

Consumers who suffered property damage or injuries from a SNOOZ Breez fan that overheated or caught fire may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on your rights.

Source: SNOOZ Recalls Electrical Fans Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov