The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to immediately stop using Rozato Tabletop Fire Pits after the products were linked to 1 death and multiple serious burn injuries. The manufacturer in China has refused to agree to a voluntary recall.

Rozato Tabletop Fire Pits are rectangular or round containers that require consumers to pour liquid fuel (such as isopropyl rubbing alcohol or ethanol) into the container and then ignite the pooled liquid in the same location it was poured.

According to the CPSC, that design can result in uncontrolled pool fires where flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns.

The agency notes that isopropyl alcohol, ethanol, and similar liquid fuels burn at temperatures exceeding 1,600°F and can cause 3rd-degree burns in less than one second.

Another safety hazard is uncontrolled pool fires. These fires occur when igniting pooled alcohol in the open container, which suddenly produces larger, hotter flames that can spread beyond the product.

Flame jetting, another hazard that is potentially even more dangerous, can occur when a consumer tries to refill the fire pit while any flame is still present. Because alcohol burns with a nearly invisible flame, it can be extremely difficult to tell whether the fire pit is fully extinguished. When fuel is poured over a hidden flame, the vapor inside the fuel container can ignite explosively, propelling burning liquid onto consumers and bystanders at surprising distances.

Rozato Tabletop Fire Pits were sold online at Rozato.Store, Amazon.com, StoreDune.com, StovesDirect.com, RetailMarket.net, and other websites from 2022 to the present for about $15 to $70. Rectangular models were sold in a set that includes a bamboo serving board, three extendable roasting forks, four cheese forks, and a cheese knife. Round models were sold with four extendable roasting forks. The fire pits were heavily marketed as indoor s’mores makers and decorative tabletop accessories.

Despite the CPSC’s warning and confirmed injuries, Rozato has not agreed to a recall. The agency issued a safety warning in lieu of a formal recall notice because the company declined to cooperate with the recall process.

The Rozato warning is part of a broader and growing problem with alcohol-fueled tabletop fire pits. In December 2024, the CPSC issued a broader consumer alert warning that alcohol-burning tabletop fire pits across the entire product category had been linked to two deaths and at least 60 injuries since 2019. Those injuries included third- and fourth-degree burns to extensive areas of consumers’ bodies, requiring surgery and treatment at specialized burn facilities.

In October 2024, the CPSC recalled nearly 90,000 Colsen-branded tabletop fire pits after at least 19 people were burned, including multiple victims who suffered third-degree burns over more than 40% of their bodies. Several of those victims required surgery, physical therapy, and treatment at burn care units, and some faced permanent disfigurement. Colsen said it lacked the financial resources to offer consumers a remedy.

Products that require consumers to ignite pooled liquid fuel in an open container violate voluntary safety standard ASTM F3363-19, which is designed to prevent pool fires and flame jetting in portable fire pit products.

Consumers who own any Rozato Tabletop Fire Pit — in any shape or size — are urged by the CPSC to stop using the products immediately and dispose of them. The agency asks that consumers not sell or give away these products. Any incidents involving injury or product defects can be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

People who were burned by a Rozato or other alcohol-fueled tabletop fire pit may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on rights against manufacturers, retailers, and platforms that sold the product.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Rozato Tabletop Fire Pits Immediately Due to Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; One Death and Serious Burn Injuries Reported