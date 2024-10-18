Colsen Fire Pits Recalled After Flame Jetting Burns 19 People

Colsen has recalled about 89,500 tabletop fire pits due to a “flame jetting” hazard that burned at least 19 people, including two people who filed lawsuits.

Flame jetting is a serious hazard that can happen when people are refilling the fire pit reservoir with liquid alcohol, according to the recall.

Alcohol flames may be invisible. Flame jetting occurs while people are pouring alcohol into the fire pit reservoir, and the fire flashes back into the alcohol container and suddenly shoots burning alcohol out of the container and onto anyone nearby.

According to the safety warning:

“Use of the recalled fire pits can lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second that can be serious and deadly.”

Flash-fires are another risk. Alcohol can splash, spill, or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use, which can cause a flash-fire, according to the recall. These fires can “spread and create larger, hotter flames that can escape the unit.”

There were 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container, resulting in 19 people who suffered burn injuries.

Two people suffered 3rd-degree burns to more than 40% of their body. Lawsuits have been filed by people who published graphic photos of their burns.

At least 6 people reported severe burn injuries that involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement.

The recalled Colsen® indoor/outdoor fire pits were sold nationwide from January 2020 to July 2024 on Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Shaper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Facebook (Meta) and TikTok.

The fire pits were advertised as decorative tabletop accessories. They consist of an open concrete pot that burns liquid alcohol and shoots up flames. They came in sizes ranging from 5-in. to 18-in. wide, as well as multiple shapes.

Colsen is not offering a refund because it “does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Consumers should stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them.

Source: Colsen Recalls Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Spreading Hazards