Frozen Waffles Recalled for Listeria at Target, Walmart, Other Stores

TreeHouse Foods has recalled hundreds of frozen waffle products that may be contaminated with the food poisoning bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses were reported, but the potential risk of food poisoning was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

The recalled frozen waffles were sold under dozens of brand-names at stores like Walmart, Target, H-E-B, Publix, and many others.

The brands include Always Save, Best Choice, Bettergoods, Breakfast Best, Clover Valley, Essentials, Food Lion, Foodhold, Giant Eagle, Good & Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Kodiak Cakes, Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, SE Grocers, Simple Truth, Tops, Western Family, Selection, Compliments, and unbranded items.

Consumers can check a list of frozen waffle products and also view photos of the products.

Infections with Listeria monocytogenes may cause symptoms on the same day that contaminated food is eaten, but it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to appear.

“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” according to the FDA.

TreeHouse Foods is urging people in the U.S. and Canada to check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them, or return them to the store.

Source: TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Waffle Products Due to the Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination