Church Brothers Farms has recalled about 1,271 cases of green onions due to a risk of Salmonella.

The recall includes Trader Joe’s Green Onions with Lot Code CB272378 and Pack Date 092524 on a label on the back of the bag.

The recall also includes Church Brothers Green Onions (Lot Code CB272378) and Imperial Fresh Green Onions (Lot Code CB272378).

The green onions were distributed to retail grocery stores and food-service customers in Canada and the U.S., including 11 states: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to Church Brothers. Instead, a single product sample that was collected by health officials in Canada tested positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, including fatal infections. The risk is most serious for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

“Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the FDA warns.

Customers who have any of the green onions listed above should discard them, or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Source: Church Brothers Farms Recall Green Onions Due to Possible Health Risk