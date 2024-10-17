Homewerks Worldwide recalled about 3,300 Allen + Roth® Lighted Bathroom Mirrors because the glass can fall out and cause injuries.

The problem is that the mirrors’ glass can detach from the wall attachment base and fall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

The recall involves Allen + Roth® Lighted Dimmable LED Wall Mirrors that were sold exclusively at Lowe’s from February 2023 to July 2024.

They were advertised as bathroom vanity anti-fog mirrors. The mirrors are frameless and have a touch-sensor for the dimmable LED light.

They were sold in three different sizes: 24-in x 30-in (Model 75-102), 30-in x 36-in (Model 75-103), and 36-in x 42-in (Model 75-104).

Lowe’s said it received 44 reports of the mirror’s glass detaching from the wall attachment base.

No injuries were reported, but people who are hit by a falling mirror or broken glass can suffer serious injuries, lacerations, cuts, or bleeding.

Homewerks Worldwide and Lowe’s are urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled Allen + Roth mirrors and turn the power off.

Then contact Homewerks for instructions on how to get full refund or a free replacement mirror (including shipping costs). For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.homewerks.com/MirrorRecall.

Source: Homewerks Worldwide Recalls Allen + Roth Lighted Bathroom Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s