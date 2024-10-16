Garberiel Battery Chargers Linked to Deadly Fire Hazard

Safety officials are warning consumers to immediately stop using Garberiel Lithium-Ion Battery Chargers due to a deadly fire hazard.

The warning involves 4-slot and 6-slot battery chargers that can be used to charge lithium-ion batteries of various sizes.

They were made by Jisell, a company based in China. They have been sold online since 2019 on Amazon.com, Newegg.com, and other websites.

Safety officials evaluated the battery chargers and determined that they can overheat when they are plugged into a wall outlet, resulting in electrical arcing and fires, which can lead to serious injury or death.

The chargers have been linked to 6 reported incidents since 2019, including one fire that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old person.

The deadly fire occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana in December 2019. The charger caught on fire while it was being used, which resulted in a fire that caused burn injuries and death.

Consumers should immediately unplug the charger and dispose of it, warned the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

