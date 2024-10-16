Food safety officials have re-announced a recall after BrucePac added another 1.8 million pounds of pre-cooked meat and chicken products that may contain the food poisoning bacteria Listeria.

The expanded recall involves a total of 11.7 million pounds of frozen and refrigerated products that contain pre-cooked meat or chicken. The recalled meat products were produced between May 31 and October 8, 2024.

Consumers, restaurants, schools, and institutions should carefully check the BrucePac product recall list for items that may be in their refrigerators or freezers.

The 345-page recall list includes hundreds of products, along with identifying information like photos of the packaging, nutrition labels, and best-by dates.

The list includes a wide variety of frozen and refrigerated items, such as salad bowls, wraps, casseroles, “heat-and-serve” meals, bulk-sized boxes of fully-cooked chicken, and pre-made meals for restaurants, schools, and institutions.

These items were sold nationwide at stores like H-E-B, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Raley’s, Wegmans, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Amazon Fresh, Meijer, Aldi’s, and others.

The brands include ReadyMeals, KitchenMate, Taylor Farms, Great Value, Jenny Craig, Atkins, Boston Market, Michelina’s, Good & Gather, Signature Select, Marketside, Amazon Fresh, Fusia, Michael Angelo’s, Rao’s, Whitson’s Culinary Group, Dole, and more.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria infections can be deadly. Anyone can get sick, but the illness primarily affects pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The symptoms may not appear for up to 70 days after a person eats contaminated food.

The problem was discovered when a routine test on a finished product was positive for Listeria. Health officials confirmed that BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was the source of the contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

Source: BrucePac Recalls Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination