Fisher-Price has recalled more than 2.1 million Snuga Swings after the tragic deaths of 5 babies who suffocated.

The recall involves all models of the Fisher-Price Snuga Swing that have been sold since 2010, which includes millions of swings that were sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Fisher-Price warned that 5 babies suffocated to death in the Snuga Swing between 2012 and 2022 when it was being used for sleep.

“The swings should never be used for sleep or with added bedding material,” the recall warns.

“If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation.”

The infants who died were all between the ages of 1 month and 3 months old, and in most reports, bedding material was added and the infant was not restrained using the safety harness.

Babies can suffocate to death if they roll over while unrestrained, or get trapped with their face pressed against the headrest and body-support insert on the seat pad, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Fisher-Price Snuga Swings were sold nationwide for about $160, but Fisher-Price is only offering customers a $25 refund.

CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka warned this $25 refund is “not good enough.”

“Fisher-Price’s Snuga recall is not good enough to keep babies safe. My advice: get your $25 refund and then throw this product away; do not keep it in your homes because even after the so-called “repair” this product will still be unsafe for infant sleep.”

The recalled Fisher-Price Snuga Swings were sold nationwide on Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Target stores from October 2010 until January 2024.

For more information on how to get a $25 refund, visit https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx.

