Blue Ridge Beef has announced a recall for thousands of pounds of puppy and kitten food due to a serious health risk for people and pets.

The pet food was recalled due to contamination with Salmonella and Listeria, which are bacteria that can cause serious illnesses in pets. People may also get sick if they handle contaminated food, bowls, or utensils without thoroughly washing their hands.

The recall involves 1,080 pounds of Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Mix (Lot # N26 0114) and 1,380 pounds of Puppy Mix (Lot # N25 1230).

Both products were sold in 2-pounds logs, packaged in clear plastic. Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags.

The products were distributed between January 3, 2025 and January 24, 2025, and sold primarily in retail stores in the states of: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

According to the recall, after an animal illness was reported, health officials tested samples of the pet food. On April 1, 2025, Blue Ridge Beef was notified that the products tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

Blue Ridge Beef is urging customers who bought the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.

For more information email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or call 704-873-2072 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

Source: Blue Ridge Beef Issues Voluntary Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix Due to Salmonella & Listeria Contamination