BISSELL is recalling more than 1.7 million Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni Steam Cleaners after 161 people were burned when the attachments came off and sprayed hot water or steam during use.

The recall was announced April 9, 2026, less than two years after the company recalled 3.2 million older steam cleaner models for a similar hazard. Together, the two recalls now cover nearly 5 million BISSELL steam cleaners sold to households across the United States.

The CPSC received 206 reports of hot water or steam discharging unexpectedly from the attachments on the recalled OmniReach and Omni models, including 161 confirmed burn injuries and at least one second-degree burn.

The recalled products were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores, as well as online at bissell.com, Amazon.com, and HSN from October 2024 through March 2026, for between $9 and $55.

This is not a routine safety notice. With 161 confirmed burns and 206 total incidents on a product sold for fewer than 18 months, the scale of harm is substantial.

To put it in context, the 2024 recall of the prior-generation Steam Shot Handheld involved 183 total reports and 157 burn injuries, gathered over a 16-year sales period. The OmniReach accumulates comparable injury numbers in a fraction of the time.

The defect in the 2026 recall is specifically tied to the attachments. According to the CPSC, the attachments on the OmniReach and Omni steam cleaners can come off while the product is being used, allowing scalding hot water or steam to spray onto consumers. This is distinct from the mechanism in the 2024 recall, where the product itself expelled hot water or steam during heating or use.

Steam burns, also known as scalds, are among the most common household burn injuries. 1st-degree scalds cause redness and pain. At least one OmniReach incident involved 2nd-degree burn injuries, which damage deeper layers of skin, producing blisters that can take weeks to heal and may leave permanent scarring.

In cases where hot water or steam contacts larger areas of skin, or soaks into clothing before the person can react, burns can be severe enough to require medical treatment or skin grafting.

BISSELL is offering affected consumers a remedy. Consumers should check their model number (printed on the bottom of the device) against the list on the CPSC recall page and then register at BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall to request their remedy. Remedy options and specific instructions are available on that page.

Safety officials are urging consumers who own a BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach or Steam Shot Omni to stop using the product immediately. Even if a consumer purchased their steam cleaner as recently as March 2026, the product may be subject to the recall.

BISSELL is not the first steam cleaner manufacturer to face this kind of recurring burn injury problem. Vornado, Steamfast, Sharper Image, Black+Decker, HSN, and Dupray have all recalled steam products in recent years for similar burn hazards.

HSN alone recalled more than 5.4 million Joy/JM My Little Steamer handheld clothing steamers in 2021 after more than 100 people were burned. In February 2026, Dupray recalled over 651,000 Neat Steam Cleaners after four people were injured when the boiler ruptured.

Steam cleaners as a product category appear to present persistent engineering challenges around containing steam and hot water securely, particularly at the connection points between the device and its attachments or nozzles. The CPSC has repeatedly had to intervene in this category, and the agency’s 2026 action against BISSELL’s newest models suggests the problem is not yet resolved across the industry.

For now, anyone who owns a BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach or Steam Shot Omni purchased between October 2024 and March 2026 should check their model number, stop using the device, and register with BISSELL for a remedy. The CPSC’s recall page and BISSELL’s registration site both have the necessary information.

And anyone who was burned may want to speak with a product liability lawyer before accepting any settlement or remedy from the company.

Source: BISSELL Recalls Over One Million Steam Shot OmniReach Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Burn Hazard from Attachments