The CPSC has announced a recall for about 4,800 HTRC and Haisito brand T400 battery chargers due to a serious fire hazard, after 33 reports of fires and explosions before the recall announcement.

The recalled chargers were manufactured by Huizhou Haitan Technology Co., Ltd. of China and sold under two brand names, HTRC® and Haisito®, through AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, and Pyrodrone.com from March 2019 through March 2026 for approximately $130 each.

According to the CPSC, the chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury and death. The T400 is a multi-chemistry charger used by hobbyists to charge LiPo, lithium-ion, NiMH, and similar battery packs for drones, RC aircraft, and other devices.

Out of the 33 reported incidents, 3 involved burn and smoke inhalation injuries, and 12 resulted in property damage totaling $224,000.

The recalled chargers are black with a touch screen display and the model number T400 printed on the front. Some units have “HTRC” printed on the front, while others display no brand name at all. The Haisito brand name may not appear on the product itself, but only on the purchase receipt.

Consumers who bought a T400 charger between 2019 and 2026 should immediately stop using the device. The manufacturer is offering a full refund and will send a pre-labeled, prepaid return package upon request.

To request a refund, consumers can contact Huizhou Haitan Technology at 327-208-2365 (Monday–Friday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET), by email at hasaki57620@outlook.com, or through the company’s recall website at http://www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp.

Consumers who were burned or suffered property damage from an HTRC or Haisito T400 battery charger fire or explosion may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on your rights.

Source: HTRC and Haisito T400 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Huizhou Haitan Technology