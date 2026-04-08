The CPSC has recalled ELENKER-branded adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon, the latest in a relentless series of actions against a product category that continues to injure and kill vulnerable people despite years of regulatory effort.

The ELENKER recall was announced April 2 and covers 3 models of collapsible portable bed rails manufactured by Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd. of China:

Model HFK-5115 (SKU K90002C1)

Model HFK-5116 (SKU K90001C1)

Model HFK-5124 (SKU K90003C1)

All 3 models were sold in silver with a strap on Amazon from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $80. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard is the same one that has appeared in every adult portable bed rail recall for years: users can become trapped inside the rail itself, or in the gap between the rail and the mattress.

For elderly users with limited mobility or cognitive impairment, exactly the population these devices are designed to help, that kind of entrapment can be fatal. The CPSC found the ELENKER rails violate the mandatory safety standard for adult portable bed rails and also lack the required hazard warning labels.

The same day, Sangohe re-announced and expanded a recall it had first issued in January 2026. The expansion adds about 36,500 additional units to the roughly 26,200 already covered, bringing the total to more than 62,000. The affected products are Sangohe-branded models 504E and 504Q, sold on Amazon from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $90 and $110 respectively.

No injuries have been reported, but the violation is identical: failure to meet the mandatory standard and missing required warning labels. The fact that Sangohe had to re-announce and expand a recall it already issued just months earlier illustrates a recurring problem: a company recalls its product, and yet tens of thousands of additional non-compliant units remain unaccounted for, requiring a second, larger action.

For years before the current mandatory standard existed, manufacturers were only subject to a voluntary ASTM industry benchmark, meaning compliance was optional. CPSC testing in 2018-2019 and again in 2021 found that substantial industry compliance with even that voluntary standard did not exist. The agency issued 5 public warnings about specific non-compliant products before the rule-making process concluded. A federal mandatory standard did not arrive until January 2023, with an effective date of August 2023.

The standard was supposed to change things. It has not, at least not enough.

Since 2021, the CPSC has recalled more than 3 million adult portable bed rails across multiple actions, associated with at least 18 deaths.

By November 2024, over a year after the mandatory standard took effect, the agency was still issuing what it described as its 9th recall of adult portable bed rails since 2021. The 2026 wave has added considerably more to that total, with recalls covering ELENKER, Sangohe, Vive Health, MPINOI, KingPavonini, Neaude, and others.

Some of the largest recalls show the human cost. In May 2024, Medline Industries recalled approximately 1.5 million bed rails after 2 entrapment deaths. In March 2026, Vive Health was required to expand a prior recall after 2 additional deaths were confirmed, a 97-year-old man at a Texas assisted living facility and a 93-year-old man at his Florida home, both in September 2024.

The CPSC’s own data show that 92% of fatalities connected to adult portable bed rails involve entrapment of the head or neck.

Consumers who currently own any adult portable bed rail should verify it has not been recalled by checking the CPSC’s database at SaferProducts.gov. Those with ELENKER models HFK-5115, HFK-5116, or HFK-5124, or Sangohe models 504E or 504Q, should stop using the products immediately and contact the respective companies for a full refund. Affected consumers may have legal options; a product liability attorney can advise on individual rights and any applicable time limits.

Source: Sangohe Reannounces and Expands Adult Portable Bed Rails Recall — CPSC.gov