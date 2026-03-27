The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using recalled Vive Health adult portable bed rails after 2 elderly men died after becoming trapped between the rail and the side of a mattress.

The recall, announced March 26, 2026, covers approximately 122,000 Vive Health adult portable bed rails across three models: the Vive Health Compact Bed Rail, the Bed Rail Collection V, and model LVA1024 purchased on or before August 21, 2023, as well as model LVA3031BLK.

Both deaths occurred in September 2024. One victim was a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas. The other was a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida.

According to the CPSC, when the recalled bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The recalled bed rails also violate the mandatory federal safety standard for adult portable bed rails because they do not bear required hazard warning labels.

The products were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and through Vive Health’s website and Amazon.com from September 2019 through December 2025, priced between $45 and $90.

Adult portable bed rails are widely used by elderly adults and people with limited mobility to help them get safely in and out of bed. The danger with the recalled models is that a gap can form between the rail and the mattress, trapping a user’s body, head, or neck. Elderly and frail users are often unable to free themselves or summon help, which can lead to positional asphyxiation.

The Vive Health recall is the latest in a long pattern of adult portable bed rail recalls tied to entrapment deaths. In May 2024, Medline recalled about 1.5 million adult portable bed rails after 2 deaths were reported. In April 2024, Essential Medical Supply re-announced a recall of about 272,000 Endurance Bed Rails following 3 deaths. Despite years of warnings, manufacturers have continued to sell products that fail to meet mandatory federal safety standards in this category.

Consumers who own the recalled Vive Health bed rails should stop using them immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should write “RECALLED” on the bed rail with permanent marker, take a photo with their name on a piece of paper, and email it to recalls@vivehealth.com. Vive Health can also be reached at 800-487-3808, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, or at vivehealth.com/pages/recalls.

Families of loved ones who died or were seriously injured after becoming entrapped in a recalled Vive Health bed rail may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on potential claims.

Source: Recalls & Product Safety Warnings | CPSC.gov