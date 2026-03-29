The CPSC has announced a recall of more than 10.2 million Nexgrill metal wire bristle grill brushes due to an ingestion hazard after small metal bristles were found to detach from the brushes and stick to grills or food.

The recall covers 6 models of Nexgrill brushes with black plastic or wood handles measuring between 18 and 21 inches long. The affected model numbers, which can be found on the product packaging, are:

530-0024

530-0024G

530-0034

530-0039

530-0041

530-0042.

The brushes were sold at Home Depot stores and on homedepot.com from 2015 through 2026, typically priced between $5 and $15.

Nexgrill said it received at least 68 reports of metal bristles detaching from the brushes, including 5 cases in which consumers swallowed the bristles and sought medical treatment to have the brstles removed from their throat or digestive tract.

According to the CPSC, the detached bristles pose an ingestion hazard and a “risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.”

Medical experts have warned for years that wire bristles are difficult to spot on grill grates and can easily transfer to food without being seen. Once swallowed, the thin metal wires can embed in soft tissues of the mouth and throat or travel into the gastrointestinal tract, where they may cause bowel obstructions or perforations.

This is not the first major wire grill brush recall in 2026. Just weeks before the Nexgrill announcement, Weber recalled more than 3.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes for the same ingestion hazard, following at least 38 reports of detaching bristles and 4 cases requiring medical treatment.

Consumers who own any of the recalled Nexgrill brushes should stop using them immediately. To claim a full refund, issued as a Nexgrill gift card, consumers can call Nexgrill toll-free at 800-942-1498 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) or visit the Nexgrill recall registration page.

Consumers will receive a registration code, then upload a photo of the brush with that code and their initials. The company advises not discarding the brush until registration is confirmed.

Safety officials recommend switching to a bristle-free grill cleaning alternative, such as a nylon-bristle brush, a metal scraper, or a grill cleaning stone, to avoid this type of risk entirely.

Consumers injured by the recalled brushes may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on individual rights and any available remedies.

Source: Nexgrill Recalls Over 10.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold at Home Depot | CPSC.gov