The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using Pariplus Foldable Grill Carts with Wheels, Models NWGS2501 and GSPA-2501A, due to the risk of fingertip amputation and crushing injuries when the products fold or collapse.

The warning, issued March 26, 2026, covers 2 models of steel foldable grill carts sold on Amazon.com and eBay. The carts feature a tabletop surface or opening for tabletop grills, wheels on one side of the base, a side shelf, a paper towel holder, and hooks for grilling accessories.

The CPSC is aware of at least 21 incidents associated with these products. Consumers’ fingers have been caught in pinch point areas, including the sliding track for the legs, when the carts fold or collapse. The reported injuries include a fingertip amputation, a fractured finger, and 5 lacerations requiring stitches.

The products were sold by Maiduo, of China. Maiduo has not agreed to recall the products, meaning consumers cannot seek a remedy from the manufacturer and the carts remain available for resale on secondary markets.

This is a CPSC product safety warning, not a formal recall. Because the manufacturer refused to act, the agency is urging the public to take action on their own: stop using the carts immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these products.

Foldable grill carts are popular accessories for outdoor cooking. The folding design makes them easy to store and transport, but the same mechanism that allows the cart to collapse creates dangerous pinch points. When a cart folds unexpectedly during use, the sliding leg track can trap fingers in a fraction of a second, leaving little time to react.

The CPSC is asking consumers to report any incidents involving injury or product defect at SaferProducts.gov (https://www.saferproducts.gov).

Consumers who suffered a fingertip amputation, fracture, or other serious injury linked to a Pariplus foldable grill cart may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on potential claims against the manufacturer and any retailers involved in the chain of distribution.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Pariplus Foldable Grill Carts with Wheels Immediately Due to Risk of Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Injuries; Multiple Injuries Reported