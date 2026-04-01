The CPSC has announced a recall of about 1,980 FUNTOK 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Trucks due to fire and burn hazards after the truck’s internal circuit board was found to overheat and ignite.

The recall, announced March 26, 2026, covers model DLS-K03, which was sold in red, black, white, and pink. The trucks were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and TikTok.com between October and December 2025 for about $240. They were imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. of China.

The importer has received 11 reports of the ride-on trucks catching fire, sparking, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. No injuries have been reported.

Children’s battery-powered ride-on vehicles are popular holiday gifts, and these trucks were sold during the peak holiday shopping window — October through December 2025. Because the hazard involves the internal circuit board overheating and igniting, the fire risk is present both during use and while charging.

Parents who own the recalled trucks should stop using them immediately and unplug the truck if it is currently charging.

To receive a full refund, consumers must:

disable the truck by cutting the wires to the battery

submit a photo of the cut wires with “VOID,” the consumer’s name

and the date written on the hood in permanent marker

Step-by-step disassembly instructions are available at funtok.net/pages/voluntary-product-safety-recall

The truck’s lead-acid battery should not be thrown in the trash or placed in curbside recycling. Consumers should contact their local household hazardous waste collection center or find a battery recycling drop-off location at a retail or home improvement store.

To reach the importer, contact Shenzhen Luobei Trading Co. toll-free at 800-249-9581, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by email at service@funtok.net.

Consumers who experienced a fire, property damage, or other injury linked to a recalled FUNTOK ride-on truck may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available rights and remedies.

Source: FUNTOK Ride-On Trucks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading