Petzl America is recalling about 4,200 Nomic and Ergonomic ice climbing axes after the firm received 26 reports of the ice axe shafts breaking at the handle during use. No injuries have been reported, but a shaft failure while climbing poses a serious fall hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. An additional 1,160 units were sold in Canada and are included in a parallel Canadian recall.

The recall covers 2 models:

Petzl Nomic ice climbing axe (model U021AA00, serial numbers 17L 0000000 000 through 20F 9999999 999)

Petzl Ergonomic ice climbing axe (model U022AA00, serial numbers 18F 0000000 000 through 21L 9999999 999)

Both axes are made from an aluminum shaft, a steel pick, and a reinforced plastic grip. Nomic axes are black; Ergonomic axes are orange. The serial number is printed on a label on the upper portion of the shaft.

The recalled axes were sold at REI, Moosejaw Mountaineering, and other specialty outdoor retailers nationwide, as well as online at petzl.com, REI.com, and Backcountry.com. They were available from December 2017 through March 2022 for between $380 and $440. The axes were manufactured in France and imported by Petzl America, Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice axes. Petzl America is offering a free repair kit, which includes a new shaft, hardware for the grip rest, and assembly instructions.

To receive the repair kit, consumers should register at Petzl’s recall registration page to request a prepaid shipping label to return the shaft. Petzl America can also be reached toll-free at 877-807-3805, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, or by email at Returns@petzl.com.

Consumers who were injured due to a defective product may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on any available rights.

Source: Petzl America Recalls Nomic and Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axes Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death