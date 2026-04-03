Tops Friendly Markets is recalling all codes of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic and Garland Fresh Peeled Garlic due to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The issue was discovered during a routine store inspection, which found that the recalled products had not been held at sufficient temperatures to control the botulism hazard. The products were distributed through Tops Markets locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Two products are included in the recall, both sold in 6-ounce plastic bags: Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic (UPC 74574-10852, all product code dates) and Garland Fresh Peeled Garlic (UPCs 71894-00000 and 68826-75340, all product code dates).

Clostridium botulinum produces a toxin that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. According to the recall announcement, symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble speaking or swallowing.

Difficulty breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also occur. Consumers are warned not to consume the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled — botulism contamination is not always detectable by sight or smell.

Customers who purchased either product should return it to any Tops Markets location for a full refund. For questions, Tops Consumer Affairs can be reached at 1-800-522-2522.

Consumers who were sickened by a recalled food product may have legal options. A food poisoning attorney can advise on any available rights.

Source: Tops Issues Recall of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic & Garland Fresh Peeled Garlic Because of Possible Health Risk