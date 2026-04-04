E Mishan & Sons is recalling about 740,000 Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless sauté pans after the metal cap on the screw that connects the pan to the handle was found to detach and forcefully eject when heated, posing impact and burn hazards to consumers. The recall was announced April 2, 2026.

E Mishan received at least 98 reports of the metal cap detaching and ejecting from the pan. One consumer reported receiving bruising and burn injuries as a result.

The recall covers Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless steel sauté pans sold in a 2-piece set — one pan measuring 10 inches and the other measuring 11.5 inches. The UPC number is 0-80313-08131-6. The recalled pans were sold at Costco stores and online at Costco.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com from August 2021 through February 2026 for about $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sauté pans. E Mishan is offering a full refund and will ask consumers to return the recalled pans. To request a refund, contact E Mishan toll-free at 888-230-6698 anytime, or visit granitestone.com/recalls. Consumers can also visit granitestone.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

Consumers who were injured by a defective product may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on any available rights.

Source: E Mishan Recalls Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless Sauté Pans Due to Impact and Burn Hazards