Weber has announced a recall for about 3.2 million grill brushes that can shed tiny metal wire bristles into food or onto the grill, which poses a risk of serious internal injuries.

The problem is that small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, and be swallowed. This poses a risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Weber reported 38 incidents and consumer complaints of wire bristles detaching from the grill brushes. Four consumers who swallowed the bristles also needed medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

According to the recall notice posted on February 26, 2026:

“Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.”

The recall covers 6 models of Weber grill brushes with plastic or wood handles. These brushes range from 12″ to 21″ inches long. The recalled brushes have model numbers 6277, 6278, 6463, 6464, 6493, and 6494, which can be found on the product packaging.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Target, as well as online through Amazon and Weber.com, from 2011 through 2026 for between $10 and $17. The products have also been found on eBay.

Weber is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes. You can get a free replacement grill brush with nylon bristles by registering on the website weberbrushrecall.expertinquiry.com. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled brushes before receiving a replacement.

Source: Weber Recalls Over 3.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard