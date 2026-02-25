The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using about 43,500 Gourmia® 6-Quart Digital Pressure Cookers due to the risk of serious burn injuries.

Safety officials have received 5 reports of the lid opening while the pressure cooker was under pressure, resulting in an explosion of scalding-hot food and liquid.

There were 4 reports of people who suffered severe 2nd-degree burn injuries, according to the CPSC. Two lawsuits have also been filed. According to the warning posted on February 24, 2026:

“The lid on the pressure cooker can open while it is still pressurized, causing hot contents to spray out, resulting in severe second degree burn injuries to consumers. Most of these pressure cookers were sold at Best Buy.”

The warning specifically describes a problem with the pressure cooker’s float valve, which is designed to raise when there is pressure in the unit and drop when there is no pressure. This valve is located inside the handle and is hard to see, which could result in a consumer thinking it is safe to open before the pressure has been fully released.

Another problem is that the pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can “cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized,” according to the CPSC warning.

What makes this warning unique is that it does not involve a recall. The importer — Steelstone Group LLC of Brooklyn, New York — and retailer Best But have refused to cooperate with an acceptable recall.

Instead, the CPSC has issued the warning to protect consumers from what the agency sees as a potentially hazardous product. As a result, consumers are unable to seek a refund or replacement.

The warning involves approximately 43,500 Gourmia® 6-Quart Digital Pressure Cookers (Model GPC625) that were sold between 2017 and 2020, primarily at Best Buy but also other stores.

Anyone who owns this pressure cooker should immediately stop using it due to the risk of serious burn injuries. Do not sell or give it away. Instead, dispose of it safely according to your local laws.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Gourmia Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Majority Sold at Best Buy