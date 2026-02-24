A woman who suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries from a Brookstone tabletop fire pit has filed a lawsuit against Macy’s.

The woman, Michelle K., is a resident of Empire, Michigan, who filed the lawsuit along with her husband for loss of consortium.

Her injuries involved a Brookstone® tabletop fire pit that she purchased from Macy’s. On June 21, 2025, she and her husband were using the fire pit when the flame appeared to go out.

Her husband attempted to relight it by pouring fuel into the reservoir, when it “suddenly exploded,” engulfing her in flames.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she received treatment for severe 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries to her face, neck, and chest. The lawsuit includes graphic photos of her being transported on a stretcher, with her face and upper body wrapped in bandages.

Her lawsuit accuses Macy’s of selling a defective product and failing to warn consumers about the risk of serious burn injuries:

“The product lacked adequate warnings regarding the risks of explosion or ignition from residual heat or vapor.”

The lawsuit also accuses Macy’s of failing to recall the product, despite warnings from regulators like the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which explicitly told consumers to “stop using alcohol or other liquid fuel burning fire pits” due to the risk of flame-jetting, fires, and burn injuries.

The lawsuit blames the failure on “willful and wanton disregard for consumer safety.”

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages under Michigan law in an amount to be determined at trail, as well as exemplary damages.

The defendants include Macy’s Retail Holdings, BKST Brand Holdings LLC (doing business as Brookstone), and Southern Telecom Inc.

Her Brookstone tabletop fire pit lawsuit was flied on January 15, 2026 the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan — Case No. 1:26-cv-00158.