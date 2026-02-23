Made Fresh Salads, Inc., a company based in New York, has recalled 14 flavors of cream cheese due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause infections.

The recalled products were distributed to stores and distributors in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and the broader New York City area.

“No illnesses have been reported to date — but consumers are urged to return products immediately for a full refund.”

The recall involves 14 flavors of cream cheese, all sold in 5-pound white plastic tubs under the “Made Fresh Salads” label, with expiration dates through February 27, 2026 printed in the bottom of the label.

The recalled flavors include:

Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

Caramel Apple Cream Cheese

Blueberry Cream Cheese

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese

Lox Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Whipped Cream Cheese

Tofu Whipped Spread

Made Fresh Salads discovered the problem through its own routine sampling program, which revealed that a part of the mixer used to manufacture the products was contaminated with Listeria.

Made Fresh Salads says it has removed the mixer from service and halted production using that equipment.

Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Made Fresh Salads, Inc. Recalls Assorted Flavors of Cream Cheese Because of Possible Health Risk