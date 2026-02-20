Safety officials have announced three recalls involving nearly 15,000 adult portable bed rails that violate mandatory safety standards.

These bed rails pose life-threatening safety risks, especially for elderly and vulnerable patients. The risks include suffocation and death. According to the CPSC warnings:

“The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.”

The recalls include Fortemotus Adult Portable Bed Rails, Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rails, and Vive Health Adult Portable Bed Rails.

The recalls also mention other safety issues, such as a laceration hazard from the push pins, a fall hazard due to a lack of structural stability or retention straps, and a lack of warning labels.

The recalls all involve products that were sold on Amazon.com by manufacturers based in China.

Hundreds of deaths have been linked to portable bed rails since 2003, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The agency implemented a mandatory safety standard for adult portable bed rails that went into effect in 2023. Since then, the agency has aggressively pursued manufacturers of products that violate these safety rules.

Source: Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails