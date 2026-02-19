The first lawsuit has been filed by a man who suffered severe, disfiguring and disabling burn injuries on his foot when a defective heated insole from Amazon ignited while he was wearing it in a boot.

The lawsuit was filed by Andrew S. (“Andy”), a man from Idaho who worked as a heavy machine repairman, primarily on farm equipment.

According to the lawsuit, he had been working for a few hours while wearing the heated insoles when “suddenly and without warning, [he] began experiencing immense pain and burning in his right foot.”

He was shocked to look down and see his foot on fire and smoking. Despite his immediate reaction, he was unable to remove the boot from his foot until he suffered severe burn injuries.

He was rushed to the emergency room at a local hospital, only to be transferred to a specialized burn unit 2.5 hours away in Eastern Idaho.

He required several surgeries in the burn unit, including a skin graft to remove skin from his thigh and transplant it onto his foot.

Several months later, he was eventually able to return to work, but he still suffers from nerve pain, itching, discomfort, and has difficulty standing, which is causing secondary health issues with his body.

His lawsuit was filed on February 16, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho — Case No. 1:26-cv-000085-AKB.

In September 2025, a warning was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) about the risk of severe burn injuries, as well as a fire hazard, from heated insoles that can ignite.

According to the CPSC, there are 15 other known incidents of Tajarly Heated Insoles that spontaneously ignited, exploded, and/or caught on fire, and cause serious burn injuries to victims wearing the insoles.

Safety officials are warning people not to use the heated insoles:

“The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, even when the insoles are turned off, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.”

No refund is being offered to customers on Amazon because the manufacturer, a company based in China called Shenzhen Tejiali Technology Co., has been “unresponsive to requests for a recall or information about this product,” according to the CPSC warning.

The CPSC is urging customers to immediately dispose of the defective heated insoles following local laws for hazardous waste.

Due to the fire hazard, safety officials urge you to NOT throw these defective heated insoles away in your household trash, general recycling, street-level trash cans or curbside recycling bins.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Tajarly Heated Insoles Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard