Hot Spring Spas has announced a recall for more than 32,900 hot tubs with Hydromassage® Rotary Jets that can suck in a person’s hair and submerge their head underwater, which poses a drowning hazard.

The recall involves Highlife Collection spas with Hydromassage® Rotary Jets (6 fins), and replacement rotary jets.

According to the recall:

“Watkins Wellness is conducting a voluntary product recall on the Hydromassage® Rotary Jet found in Hot Spring Highlife Collection spas because the jets can create a suction force that allows the user’s hair to be entangled in the jet, posing entanglement and drowning hazards to the user.”

The recalled jets have been produced since late 2022. They were used on model-year 2023, 2024, and 2025 Highlife Collection spas, which includes the following 8 spa models:

Grandee

Envoy

Vanguard

Aria

Prodigy

Sovereign

Jetsetter

Jetsetter LX

No injuries were reported, but there was 1 report of a consumer whose hair was entangled in the jets in the U.S.

The recall involves about 32,900 units that were sold nationwide in the U.S. at independent pool and spa dealers from October 2022 through September 2025.

The recall also includes about 853 spas sold in Canada, where no incidents or injuries were reported.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately turn off the Hydromassage rotary jets to help prevent any risk of hair entanglement. You can turn it off by rotating the jet clockwise approximately 1/4 turn (or 90º) until you feel a hard stop.

Customers can go to the recall website at https://www.hotspring.com/recalls to determine if your spa jet is affected by the recall, and register for free replacement jets. The replacement jets can be installed when the spa is powered on and filled with water.

Source: Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards