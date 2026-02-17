The FDA is warning people not to eat certain 2-pound bags of frozen salmon products that were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club after a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

On February 11, Slade Gorton & Co. announced a recall for one lot of Wellsley Farms® Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon.

The frozen salmon was sold only at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia from January 31 through February 7, 2026.

The salmon was packed in 2-pound bags with the Wellsley Farms® logo and the words “Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon” on the front. The bag is marked with UPC Code 888670025963 and Lot #3896.

No illnesses were reported, but the presence of Listeria monocytogenes was discovered during random testing by the FDA. The manufacturer said it is “investigating how the contamination occurred and taking steps to keep it from happening again.”

The FDA warned that people who are infected with Listeria may develop symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. According to the recall:

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. If you have symptoms of Listeria infection, consult a health care provider.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club is notifying customers of the recall and urging anyone who purchased it to call 1-888-628-0730 for instructions on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.

Source: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, Recalls One Lot of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon Sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

