Health officials have announced a recall for certain “Tippy Toes” baby food fruit pureé cups that may be contaminated with a mold toxin.

The recall involves one lot of Tippy Toes® Apple Pear Banana Fruit pureé cups that may contain elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that is produced by certain molds that grow on fruits, especially apples.

Babies who eat fruit that is contaminated with patulin may suffer from nausea, gastrointestinal distress, or possibly long-term health issues.

No illnesses were reported, but long-term exposure to patulin may pose health risks. According to the FDA:

“Long-term exposure resulting from ingestion of patulin can lead to various adverse health consequences, including a potential for immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea.”

The recall involves Tippy Toes® Apple Pear Banana (Lot Number 07174 and Best-By July 17, 2026). The expiration date is on the bottom of each tub. The product was sold in a 2-pack of 4-oz. tubs.

The recall was announced by IF Copack LLC, doing business as “Initiative Foods.”

Initiative Foods is urging customers with products matching the “Best By” (expiration) date of July 17, 2026 to discontinue use of the product and dispose of it, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Parents or caregivers should contact a healthcare provider if they have concerns about health effects in a child who consumed the food.

