The first-ever outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Salmonella reported in the U.S. has been linked to contaminated bottles of Rosabella® Moringa Powder Capsules.

Health officials are investigating illnesses in a 7-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections. At least 7 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella since November 2025.

No deaths have been reported, but 3 people have been hospitalized. The illnesses were reported in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Washington state, according to the CDC Outbreak Advisory.

The Salmonella outbreak involves a strain that is particularly dangerous because it is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics that are commonly recommended for the treatment of Salmonella infections, according to the FDA Outbreak Investigation.

This is the first-ever U.S. outbreak involving a strain of Salmonella with the NDM-1 carbapenemase gene, which resists many antibiotics. These infections are “extremely hard to treat and can be deadly,” according to the CDC.

The NDM-1 gene renders bacteria resistant to nearly all beta-lactam antibiotics, including carbapenems, which are often a last-resort treatment after other antibiotics have failed.

The FDA is urging customers and retailers who purchased Rosabella® Moringa Powder Capsules to check if the bottle has an expiration date in 2027 and a lot code listed in the recall posted by the manufacturer, a company in New York City called Ambrosia Brands LLC, on February 13, 2026.

Customers who have any of these capsules are urged to throw them away or return them.

The illness associated with these Rosabella Moringa Capsules may not respond to antibiotics that are commonly used for Salmonella, which increases the risk of severe complications or death.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms like high fever, dehydration, bloody diarrhea, diarrhea that won’t get better, or vomiting preventing you from keeping liquids down should contact a healthcare provider.

Infected patients who work in a high-risk setting (such as food preparation, childcare, or healthcare) may also need a negative stool test before returning to work, according to the CDC.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Extensively Drug-Resistant Salmonella: Moringa Powder (February 2026)