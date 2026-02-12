About 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled by CS Beef Packers, LLC, a meatpacker based in Kuna, Idaho.

The recall was issued because that beef may be contaminated with E. coli O145, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves raw ground beef items that were produced on January 14, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations.

The recall involves cardboard cases containing:

BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L : Cardboard cases containing eight 10-lb. chubs with case code 18601, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32.

: Cardboard cases containing eight 10-lb. chubs with case code 18601, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32. FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L : Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs with case code 19583, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32.

: Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs with case code 19583, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32. FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L: Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs with with case code 19563, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32.

Health officials said the problem was discovered during FSIS testing at a downstream customer, when a sample of raw ground beef tested positive for E. coli O145.

E. coli O145 is a type of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that can cause illness in people. Most people who are infected with this strain develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.

A severe kidney complication called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) is uncommon with E. coli O145 infections, unlike other strains such as E. coli O157:H7, according to health officials.

No reports of illnesses have been confirmed due to consumption of the raw ground beef products that were recalled, but anyone who is concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Some of these products may still be in foodservice freezers. Customers who received these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Source: CS Beef Packers, LLC Recalls Ground Beef Products That May be Contaminated With E. Coli O145