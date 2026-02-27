Dupray USA has announced a recall for about 651,145 Dupray Neat™ Steam Cleaners after people were burned.

The problem is that the recalled steam cleaner’s boiler can rupture and expel scalding-hot steam, which poses a risk of serious burn injuries. According to the recall:

“The steam cleaner’s boiler can rupture if it is overfilled, corroded and the pressure release valve malfunctions, posing risk of burn hazards or serious injury to users or bystanders.”

Dupray said it received 15 reports of boiler ruptures, including 4 reports of minor burns, bruises, lacerations, and a broken wrist, and at least 7 reports of minor property damage.

This recall includes Neat™ Steam Cleaners with the Model No. DUP020WNA and Batch/Date Code 0118-01 through 0425-05.

The cleaners were sold online at www.dupray.com, in stores and online at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Walmart, Amazon.com and other retailers nationwide from April 2018 through December 2025.

The recall also includes about 96,530 steam cleaners that were sold in Canada. Health Canada said 3 of the 15 reports of boiler ruptures and injuries originated in Canada. The rest were in the U.S.

Dupray is urging customers to immediately stop using your steam cleaner and check if your unit is affected by the recall.

If your steam cleaner is affected by the recall, you can contact Dupray for a free replacement boiler cap. For more information, visit the Dupray recall website at https://dupray.com/en-us/pages/recall. The new cap is “quick and easy to install with a simple screw-on design,” according to the website.

Source: Dupray USA Recalls Neat Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Burn Hazards or Serious Injury