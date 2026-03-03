Ford is recalling more than 4.3 million trucks, SUVs, and vans to fix a software defect in the trailer module that can disable brake lights, turn signals, and — in some vehicles — braking systems.

No injuries or crashes were reported, but the problem poses a serious safety hazard.

The recall affects some of Ford’s most popular vehicles, including F-Series trucks and large SUVs that are commonly used for towing heavy loads — from RVs and boats to work equipment and livestock trailers.

If trailer lighting or braking systems fail, especially at highway speeds, the consequences could be deadly. Other drivers may not see that the vehicle is slowing down or turning if the trailer lights fail to illuminate. Or if the trailer brakes fail, the driver might lose control — particularly when towing heavy loads.

According to Ford’s Safety Recall Report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem involves a software-controlled component that manages communication between the vehicle and its trailer.

If there is a communication failure while a trailer is connected, several safety features may not work properly:

Trailer brake lights may not illuminate

Turn signals may fail to operate correctly

On certain higher-trim trucks, the trailer’s braking system may stop functioning

The recall covers approximately 4,380,609 vehicles nationwide. Ford said it received hundreds of warranty claims related to the problem, but estimated that only 1% of those vehicles may actually experience the defect.

Which Vehicles Are Included?

The recall applies to certain model years of the following vehicles:

2021–2026 Ford F-150

2022–2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty

2022–2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2022–2026 Ford F-450 Super Duty

2022–2026 Ford F-550 Super Duty

2022–2026 Ford F-600 Super Duty

2024–2026 Ford Ranger

2022–2026 Ford Maverick

2022–2027 Ford Expedition

2022–2026 Lincoln Navigator

2026 Ford E-Transit

Warning Signs Drivers May Notice

Drivers may see one or more of the following warning indicators if the issue occurs:

A “Trailer Brake Module Fault” message on the dashboard

A rapidly flashing turn signal indicator

A “Blind Spot Assist System Fault” message

If any of these warnings appear while towing, drivers should use caution and avoid continued towing until the issue is addressed.

What Should Owners Do?

Ford is providing a free software update to correct the issue. Owners can take the following steps:

Check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

Contact Ford directly at 1-866-436-7332

Schedule a free software update at a Ford or Lincoln dealership

Watch for an official recall notice by mail

Some vehicles may also be eligible for an over-the-air (OTA) software update, depending on model and equipment.

Source: NHTSA Recall No.: 26V104