The CPSC has issued a series of recalls and stop-use warnings for infant walkers sold on Amazon by Chinese third-party sellers — all found to violate the same mandatory federal safety standards that have been in effect since 1997.

The walkers share three critical defects: they fit through a standard doorway, they fail to stop at the edge of a step, and their leg openings are large enough for an infant’s body to slip through until the head becomes entrapped.

The most recent action targeted Uuoeebb Infant Walkers sold by a Chinese company operating on Amazon as BaoD. About 2,650 units were sold from December 2024 through September 2025 for $60 to $90. The manufacturer was unresponsive to CPSC’s requests to recall the product or offer consumers a remedy. The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the walkers immediately, dispose of them, and not sell or give them away.

This is part of a broader pattern. The CPSC has also recently warned against HolyBase, AIRLYA-Life, NVW, Comfi Baby, Boyro Baby, and Goregent infant walkers — all sold on Amazon by Chinese sellers, all with the same failure modes, and most with manufacturers who refused to cooperate with safety officials.

The danger is real. In January 2026, a family reported to the CPSC that their 7-month-old son fell down a full flight of stairs while in a baby walker purchased through Amazon. The infant sustained a severe head injury, including intracranial hemorrhage, and was reported to have nearly died.

Consumers who own any of the affected walkers should stop using them immediately. Incidents can be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov. Families whose children were seriously injured may have legal options — a product liability attorney can advise on potential claims.

Source: Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards | CPSC.gov