Max Mobility / Permobil has expanded a recall to include all Speed Control Dials for wheelchairs with the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device due to reports of serious injuries and performance issues.

The dials are used to start, stop, and adjust the speed of the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device, which is a battery-powered motorized wheel that can be attached to the back axle of a standard wheelchair, giving extra power to help wheelchair users get around.

In December 2024, MaxMobility recalled SmartDrive Speed Control Dials due to a circuit board defect that could result in the SmartDrive motor malfunctioning or being unresponsive to the wheelchair user

Specifically, the SmartDrive motor may not fully stop when the dial is set to zero, start moving unexpectedly when the dial is set to zero, fail to start the SmartDrive motor, or shut down after starting the motor.

Depending on the scenario, these malfunctions may result in minor and/or serious injuries, the recall warns.

In April 2025, the recall was expanded to include all Speed Control Dials after some recalled dials were inadvertently shipped out along with redesigned replacement dials after the December 2024 recall.

In the expanded recall, Max Mobility said it received 781 complaints and reports of 5 serious injuries involving dials that malfunctioned as of March 27, 2025.

These serious injuries included a fractured hip, broken shin bone (tibia), broken ankle (malleolus bone), broken ribs, and a concussion.

The recall involves all Max Mobility SmartDrive Speed Control Dials with Model Numbers: MX2-3DCK and MX2-3DC that were made and distributed between August 17, 2023 and March 10, 2025.

The FDA has designated this action as a Class I recall — the most serious type — for devices that pose a risk of severe injury or death.

The FDA is urging wheelchair users to immediately stop using the recalled Speed Control Dial and contact Max Mobility / Permobil to request a replacement: “To reduce the likelihood of a hazardous situation, discontinue use of the Speed Control Dial and utilize an alternate wired controller … or wearable controller.”

