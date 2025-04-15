Fisher-Price has announced two separate recalls for over 250,000 baby toys that pose choking hazards to young children.

The largest recall involves 253,000 Fisher-Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys, which are breakfast-themed baby toys with a dangling egg.

According to the recall, “The yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

No injuries were reported, but Fisher-Price received 5 reports of the yolk of the toy egg cracking and breaking. Two infants were found with a small piece of the toy in their mouth.

Brunch & Go Stroller Toys were sold from February 2022 through March 2025 at stores like Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx Walmart, and Amazon.com.

Fisher-Price also recalled about 15,300 Tissue Box Toys sold with Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers due to a choking hazard to children.

“The detachable tissue box toy can come apart, exposing the small support brackets, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

Fisher-Price said there was one report of the tissue box toy coming apart and an infant who was found with a small support bracket in their mouth. No injuries were reported.

The recalled Tissue Box Toys were sold with SnugaPuppy Activity Centers from November 2022 through February 2025 at Walmart stores nationwide, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites.

Fisher-Price is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using these recalled toys, take them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement.

For more information, visit https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx.

Source: Fisher-Price Recalls Brunch & Go Stroller Toys Due to Choking Hazard

