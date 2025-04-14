Walmart stores in 29 states have recalled certain Marketside® Celery Sticks due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but the potential for Listeria contamination was discovered during a random test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a store location in Georgia.

The recall was announced by Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc., for pre-washed and ready-to-eat celery sticks with the following information:

  • Marketside Celery Sticks (4-count celery sticks, 1.6-oz. bags)
  • UPC Code: 6 81131 16151 0
  • Lot Code: P047650
  • Best-If Used By Date: 03/23/2025

The celery sticks were distributed to select Walmart stores in the following states: AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, MT, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV, WY.

This product is no longer in stores because it is past its use-by date, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

People who eat this product could be at risk of infection with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

According to the FDA, “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Celery Sticks Recalled at Walmart in 29 States for Listeria Risk

Source: Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Advisory for 1,587 Cases of 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Marketside Celery Sticks Because of Possible Health Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *