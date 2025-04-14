Celery Sticks Recalled at Walmart in 29 States for Listeria Risk

Walmart stores in 29 states have recalled certain Marketside® Celery Sticks due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but the potential for Listeria contamination was discovered during a random test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a store location in Georgia.

The recall was announced by Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc., for pre-washed and ready-to-eat celery sticks with the following information:

Marketside Celery Sticks (4-count celery sticks, 1.6-oz. bags)

UPC Code: 6 81131 16151 0

Lot Code: P047650

Best-If Used By Date: 03/23/2025

The celery sticks were distributed to select Walmart stores in the following states: AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, MT, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV, WY.

This product is no longer in stores because it is past its use-by date, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

People who eat this product could be at risk of infection with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

According to the FDA, “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Source: Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Advisory for 1,587 Cases of 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Marketside Celery Sticks Because of Possible Health Risk