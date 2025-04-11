Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter Batteries Recalled for Fire Hazard

Sublue has announced a recall for about 40,370 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters and replacement batteries (in black only).

The batteries were recalled because they can overheat and ignite. There were 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents involving the recalled batteries, 8 reports of fires, and 1 person who was burned.

There were also 2 reports of property damage totaling $651,400, according to the recall warning.

The recalled batteries were sold from June 2018 through February 2025 on various websites, including Amazon.com, Costco.com, Sublue.com, Westmarine.com, and other websites.

Sublue is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled batteries and contact the company for a free replacement battery (which will be gray in color).

Sublue will provide a battery collection kit to return the recalled battery. For more information on how to participate in the recall, visit the website: https://www.sublue.com/recalls.

Source: Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard