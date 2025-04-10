The FDA has announced a Class II recall for about 25,600 packages of baby food that was sold at Target due to elevated levels of lead.

The recall involves Target’s store-brand Good & Gather® Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, sold in 4-oz. packages.

The packages are labeled with Lot Number 4169 and an expiration date of December 9, 2025, or Lot Number 4167 and an expiration date of December 7, 2025.

The recalled baby food was sold at Target stores nationwide.

No illnesses or cases of lead poisoning were reported, but there is no “safe” level of lead exposure.

The Class II recall means that the FDA believes the risk of “serious adverse health consequences is remote,” or the product might only cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

Lead is a poisonous heavy metal that is especially dangerous for children due to their smaller size and fast-growing bodies. It can also be particularly harmful for pregnant women.

Children who are diagnosed with lead poisoning may suffer from learning difficulties, developmental delays, behavioral issues like inattention or memory problems, and side effects in other parts of the body.

Source: Baby food sold at Target nationwide recalled for high lead levels