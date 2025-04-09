Lowe's Recalls DEWALT Propane Heaters for Fire Hazard

Enerco has recalled about 21,250 DEWALT Propane Heaters that were sold at Lowe’s due to a fire hazard and burn risk.

The recall involves DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced-Air Propane Heaters with Model Number DXH70CFAVX.

The heaters were recalled because the operating instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly depress the start button too quickly, and prevent the fan from starting, causing the heaters to overheat.

There were 11 reports of overheating. No burn injuries were reported.

The recalled heaters were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores and online at lowes.com from May 2024 through January 2025 for about $200.

The manufacturer, Enerco Group Inc., is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled heaters and visit the website to request new instructions and a warning sticker.

The warning sticker will describe how to start the heater using the power button.

You can visit the recall website at https://www.enercogroupinc.com/recall or download the Updated Operating Instructions.

The instructions which will describe how to turn the blower fan on, visually check that the fan is operating, verify that the Green LED Light is illuminated, and how to ignite the heater while the fan is operating.

Source: Enerco Recalls DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s