Five Below Recalls LED Bear Lights for Fire & Burn Hazards

Five Below has announced a recall for about 29,000 LED Iridescent Bear Lights due to fire and burn injury hazards.

The problem is that the power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt.

Five Below said it received 28 reports of the USB cord overheating and melting, including 6 people who were burned on their fingers.

There were also 2 reports of property damage involving burns to a wall and a headboard.

The recall involves Room 2 Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights that were sold at Five Below stores nationwide and online at fivebelow.com from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $12.

The lights have a sticker on the bottom of the bear with “Room 2 Room,” “LED Iridescent Bear Light” and model number LD-0030. UPC 1922340368444 is on the bottom of the packaging.

Five Below is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled lights. You can either return them to any Five Below store for a full refund, or go online and submit a photo of the light with the cord cut.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-led-iridescent-bear-light, email Recalls@fivebelow.com, or www.fivebelow.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Source: Five Below Recalls LED Iridescent Bear Light Due to Fire & Burn Hazard