Target Recalls 199,000 Vivitar Blenders for Laceration Hazard

Target has announced a recall for about 199,000 Vivitar Blender Bottles that pose a laceration hazard from the blades.

The problem is that the blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, according to the recall.

No injuries were reported, but a consumer said they were able to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were engaged.

The recall involves Vivitar Blender Bottles that were sold exclusively at Target stores and online in December 2024 and January 2025 for $5.

The bottles are made of clear plastic with a white plastic base with a white top. Under the base is a sticker that reads: VIVITAR, Description: Blender Bottle, ITEM: ES15-BB-TA, MID #5220824.

The recalled blenders were manufactured by Sakar International Inc.

Sakar said customers should not return the recalled blenders to Target. Instead, contact Sakar for instructions on how to get a full refund in the form of a $5 gift card to Target. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls.

