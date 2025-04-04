Walker’s Wine Juice LLC has announced a nationwide recall for pumpkin juice that may be contaminated with Botulism.

The pumpkin juice was used for winemaking, including hobbyist at-home winemaking, but also large-scale winery, brewery, or alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

The juice was sold in sizes ranging from 2.5-gallons through 275-gallon bulk containers.

No illnesses were reported, but the pumpkin juice may pose a risk of botulism.

Walker’s Wine Juice LLC issued the recall after an inspection by health officials in New York found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker’s “hot fill” schedule process.

“As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards,” the recall warns.

The recalled pumpkin juice was distributed via Walker’s Wine Juice store in New York. It was also distributed to some commercial wineries in the following states: IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WI.

Botulism is a potentially deadly type of food poisoning that is caused by a toxin from the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. Food that is contaminated with toxin may not look, smell, or taste spoiled, but just a tiny sip could cause life-threatening illness, paralysis, or death.

The symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention, and constipation.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Source: Walker’s Wine Juice LLC Recalls Product Due to Possible Health Risk