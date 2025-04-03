About 1,068 bottles of Tec Italy Shapoo Totale were recalled due to a potential risk of contamination with bacteria that can cause infections in the eyes, nose and skin.

The product may be contaminated with Klebsiella oxytoca, a type of bacteria that is normally found in human intestines.

People who are exposed to this bacteria could develop an infection, according to the FDA Safety Warning:

“Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin, with additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions.”

No infections were reported. Instead, the shampoo was recalled after some bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale tested positive for contamination with Klebsiella oxytoca.

The recalled Tec Italy brand Totale Shampoo is packaged in a 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, green plastic bottle marked with Lot # 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle. The UPC code is 7501438375850.

The recall was announced by Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. (“Henkel”), a company based in Mexico that sells Tec Italy Shampoo in the U.S.

The company is urging consumers to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of an infection.

“Consumers who experience symptoms, or have any medical questions associated with this recall, should consult a physician immediately.”

For more information, visit the recall website at www.henkel-northamerica.com.

Source: Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. Recalls Tec Italy Totale Shampoo Due to Potential Health Risk