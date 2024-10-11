Jack & The Green Sprouts Alfalfa Recalled for Listeria Risk

Jack & the Green Sprouts has recalled 5-oz. packages of Alfalfa and Alfalfa Onion sprouts due to a risk of food poisoning with Listeria.

Jack & The Green Sprouts Alfalfa products were sold at grocery stores and local co-ops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

The product was sold in a 5-oz. clear plastic package that is marked on the top with either Lot #300 and UPC 763247198915, or Lot #246 and UPC 763247195945.

No illnesses were reported, according to the recall. Instead, the problem was discovered by the company after a routine test on a 5-oz. package of Alfalfa sprouts was positive for Listeria.

Infections with Listeria monocytogenes can potentially cause severe, life-threatening food poisoning infections.

The symptoms can appear on the same day that the contaminated food is eaten, but symptoms may not appear for up to 70 days after, according to health officials.

Pregnant women may show few symptoms, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn baby.

Jack and the Green Sprouts said it has suspended production of the product while it investigates the source of the problem.

Customers who bought 5-oz. packages of Alfalfa or Alfalfa Onion sprouts are urged to throw them away, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Jacks and the Green Sprouts Recalls Alfalfa and Alfalfa Onion Sprouts Because of Possible Health Risk